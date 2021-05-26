PH FDA eyes authorizing Pfizer COVID vaccine for emergency use in 12- to 15-yr-olds

A person walks past a Pfizer logo amid the pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, on April 1, 2021. Carlo Allegri, Reuters/file

MANILA—The Philippine Food and Drug Administration said it will be issuing an amendment to the emergency use authorization (EUA) of Pfizer for its COVID-19 vaccine so it can be used on children aged 12 to 15.

This developed after the pharmaceutical company applied for a permit last May 20.

Domingo said the FDA will be issuing the amendment within the week, meaning the Pfizer jabs can be used on children once the country receives its supply.

"Within the week po we will be issuing an amendment to the emergency use authorization of Pfizer and we will be able to use in children 12 to 15-year-olds," FDA chief Dr. Eric Domingo said early Thursday.

Besides Pfizer, Moderna is also eyeing an amendment on its EUA, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) earlier said.

" 'Yung Pfizer, ito 'yung pinakauna po natin na binigyan ng EUA na vaccine. Last week, May 20, they applied for amendment to include 12 to 15-year-olds doon sa puwedeng gamitan ng bakuna," Domingo added.

(Pfizer, the first vaccine which we issued an EUA for, last week, May 20, applied for an amendment to include 12 to 15-year-olds among those who can be inoculated with their vaccine.)

The United States earlier approved the use of Pfizer vaccines for children aged between 12 and 15-years old.

So far, more than a million Filipinos have received 2 doses of the vaccine, while over 3 million others have been jabbed with their first dose, according to data from the DOH.

