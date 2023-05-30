18 trips canceled as Betty threatens PH

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Four port management offices in the country canceled their trips amid the threat of Typhoon Betty in the Philippines.

Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) spokesperson Eunice Samonte said the port management offices in Western Leyte, Palawan, Bicol, and Negros Occidental canceled trips to prioritize the safety of their passengers.

“So all in all, meron pong (we have) 18 trips na canceled po as of this morning,” she said.

She noted that no passengers were left stranded on the ports because the shipping lines canceled their trips early.

Samonte noted, however, that there is no word yet on when the canceled trips will be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, the official said 74 passengers are stranded in the National Capital Region’s Northport terminal after their trip was canceled due to a technical problem.

She said the passengers will be able to travel at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

--TeleRadyo, 30 May 2023