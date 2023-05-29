Betty weakens; signal no. 2 still up in some areas

Imagery courtesy of the Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA -- Typhoon Betty has weakened over the sea of Batanes even as tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 is still raised in some areas, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

In its latest tropical cyclone bulletin, PAGASA said Betty was last seen 350 km east of Basco, Batanes. It has maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and gusts of up to 185 kph.

It is moving north northwestward at 10 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind siganl no. 2 is still raised over the following areas:

Batanes

northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, meanwhile, is hoisted over:

The rest of mainland Cagayan

the northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, Quezon, San Mariano, Dinapigue, Delfin Albano, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Quirino, Divilacan, Gamu, Maconacon, Naguilian, Mallig)

the eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Marcos, Pagudpud, Banna, Adams, Carasi, Dingras, Solsona, Dumalneg, Nueva Era)

Apayao

the northern portion of Kalinga (City of Tabuk, Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal)

the northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong)

Betty is expected to move slowly between Tuesday and Wednesday as it turns more northward over the waters east of Batanes, although it may still speed up.

Afterwards, it will gradually move faster north northeastward on Thursday and northeastward on Friday, bringing it closer to the waters southeast of the Japan's Ryukyu Islands.

Betty may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday.

The enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat and outer periphery of the typhoon circulation will also bring occasional gusts in the next 24 hours over Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Aurora, Quezon, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and Ilocos Norte.

--TeleRadyo, 30 May 2023