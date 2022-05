Rains helping stabilize dam levels but authorities monitoring spills

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) on Friday said the rains this week has helped "recharge" the level of dams struggling from the impact of the dry weather.

NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David, Jr. noted the slight increase of Angat Dam's water capacity to 190 meters, which is at the normal operating level. The dam is the major water supplier of the capital region and nearby provinces.

"Significant at nakakatulong sa sitwasyon natin, partikular yung pagbibigay natin ng sapat na suplay ng tubig para sa kababayan natin na kasalukuyan," said David in a public briefing.

(The rains were significant and it helped in our situation, particularly supplying water to our fellow Filipinos at present.)

They were monitoring the possible spilling of dams, however, due to the onset of the rainy season.

"Umaasa tayo na magkakaroon ng pag-ulan na mataas sa normal. Kaya isa sa mga dapat paghandaan ay ang posibilidad na magkaroon ng mga tinatawag na spilling sa mga dam natin kapag ito po ay napuno," he added.

(We are hoping that the rains will push our water levels to above normal. One of the things we are preparing for is the possibility of spilling in our dams once it gets filled up.)

The NWRB head is expecting that the rains will help "recover" Angat Dam's water level, which is expected to increase to 212 meters before the year ends.