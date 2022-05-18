PAGASA declares onset of rainy season

Pedestrians use a footbridge to cross EDSA in Pasay City on May 17, 2022 as heavy rain falls during the evening rush hour. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — PAGASA on Wednesday declared the start of the wet season or "tag-ulan" in the Philippines.

In a statement, the state weather bureau said that the rainy season has started over the western sections of Luzon and the Visayas.

This is due to the presence of the frontal system and the occurrence of severe thunderstorms, which have brought widespread rain in many parts of the country, as well as the observance of the southwesterly windflow during the past few days.

PAGASA advised that intermittent rains associated with the southwest monsoon or "Habagat" will start to affect Metro Manila and western sections of the country.

But monsoon breaks, or breaks in rainfall that can last for several days or weeks, may still happen.

The state weather bureau also noted that the ongoing La Niña phenomenon may still affect parts of the country, increasing the likelihood of above normal rainfall conditions in the coming months.

"Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, DOST-PAGASA will continue to monitor the day-to-day and long-term climate situation and provide updates when significant changes occur," PAGASA said.

PAGASA's declaration of the rainy season came a day after heavy rains poured in parts of Metro Manila, causing heavy traffic in the middle of rush hour.

