Ilang lugar sa Metro Manila nakaranas ng malakas na buhos ng ulan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 17 2022 08:23 PM | Updated as of May 17 2022 08:31 PM

Nakaranas ng malakas na ulan ang ilang bahagi ng Metro Manila simula hapon ng Martes. Nagdulot ito ng pagbagal ng daloy ng trapiko at bahagyang pagbaha. Nagpa-Patrol, Anjo Bagaoisan. TV Patrol, Martes, 17 Mayo 2022

