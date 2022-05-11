Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

Grupo ng mga guro nais sanang mula DepEd ang maging bagong secretary

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 12 2022 02:52 AM | Updated as of May 12 2022 02:59 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MAYNILA – Matapos ang anunsiyo ni Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. na itatalaga niya bilang Department of Education secretary ang kaalyadong si Sara Duterte, sinabi ng isang teacher's group na sana mula sa ahensiya ang mamuno nito.

Ayon kay Benjo Basas, chairman ng Teacher's Dignity Coalition, nag-uusap ang kanilang mga miyembro hinggil sa plano ni presumptive president Marcos para kay presumptive vice president Duterte.

Pero aniya, handa silang makipag-usap sakaling matuloy ang pagatatalaga kay Duterte.—SRO, TeleRadyo, Mayo 11, 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos   Sara Duterte   Department of Education   Marcos Duterte  