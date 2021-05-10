Mga mangingisdang Pinoy may karapatan sa Scarborough Shoal: BFAR

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Iginiit ng Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources na may karapatan ang mga Pinoy na mangisda sa Scarborough Shoal sa West Philippine Sea.

"Huwag tayong matakot na pumunta do'n. Ang Scarborough Shoal is a traditional fishing ground natin. Noon pa. Kaya kailangan pumunta po tayo do'n at kailangan tayong mangisda especially 'yong mga taga-Region 3 kasi sakop nila 'yan," ani BFAR director Eduardo Gongona sa panayam sa Teleradyo nitong Lunes.

Hinihimok niya ang mga mangingisdang Pinoy na kunin ang yamang dagat na nararapat sa kanila.

"Huwag po silang matatakot kasi ang Philippine Coast Guard at Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources will be there para protektahan at pangalagaan at i-monitor kung ano man ang situwasyon meron sila do'n," dagdag ni Gongona.

Itinanggi rin niya ang mga ulat na itinataboy umano ng mga Tsino ang mga Pilipino na nangingisda sa lugar.

"Walang report na sila ay itinataboy... Nakakapangisda tayo doon," aniya.



Ang Scarborough Shoal ay may layo na 120 nautical miles sa Zambales at bahagi ng exclusive economic zone ng bansa.

Noong Agosto, naghain ng diplomatic protest ang Pilipinas laban sa Tsina matapos umanong kumpiskahin ng Chinese Coast Guard ang mga kagamitan ng mangingisdang Pinoy.

Nitong Abril, sinabi ni Wang Wenbni, tagapagsalita ng Chinese Foreign Ministry, na may soberanya ang Tsina sa Nansha Islands o Spratlys, kasama dito ang Pag-asa Island at Scarborough Shoal.