Beijing to PH: 'Respect China's sovereignty, rights'

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Chinese government has urged Philippine authorities to "respect" their supposed sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea as the country ramped up its maritime patrols in the area amid growing tensions.

In a public briefing on Monday, Beijing's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told Philippine officials to "stop actions complicating the situation and escalating disputes."

Wang reiterated that China has sovereignty over what it calls the Nansha Islands or the Spratlys, which includes Zhongye Island or Pag-asa Island and Zhongsha Islands that include Huangyan Island or the Scarborough Shoal.

"China enjoys sovereignty over [the islands] and their adjacent waters, and exercises jurisdiction in relevant waters," he explained, when asked by a reporter what he thought of the maritime drills.

"We urge the relevant side to respect China's sovereignty and rights and interests," he pointed out.

The West Philippine Sea is the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the disputed, resource-rich South China Sea, 90 percent of which is being claimed by China.

China's sweeping claims over almost the entire area had been adjudged by a UN-backed arbitration court to have no legal basis, but they have continued to shun the ruling, instead ramping up militarization and island-building activities in the waters.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) last week announced sending more patrol vessels in the disputed waters to "sustain" sovereignty patrols there.

NTF-WPS added that the deployment of additional vessels and aircraft in the area aims to intensify operations against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing and to "increase safety of life at sea operations."

Over 200 Chinese ships have been spotted in the area and remained despite Philippine demands for them to leave.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) also said that the crew members of their participating vessels, as well as PCG-manned vessels of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) “have started their intensified training on navigation, small boat operations, maintenance, and logistical operations” as part of the efforts to safeguard Philippine waters.

The Philippines also last week filed two new diplomatic protests against China over its illegal and lingering presence in Philippine waters, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

It had vowed to continuously file diplomatic actions until Beijing's ships leave the country's territory, which have lingered "illegally."

