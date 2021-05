Gubat sa Ciudad management, swimmers to face raps

Watch more in iWantTFC

The local government of Caloocan City is set to revoke the business permit of Gubat sa Ciudad Resort as well as file charges against management for violating pandemic protocols.

Caloocan City Mayor Oscar Malapitan said he immediately ordered the resort to be shut down after photos of people swimming in the resort went viral.

"Hindi natin na-monitor. 'Yung na-monitor lang natin 'yung maraming tao," the mayor told TeleRadyo.

Under the inter-agency task force guidelines, only resorts in areas under general community quarantine and MGCQ are allowed to operate.

Gubat sa Ciudad management, barangay officials and those who swam in the resort will face charges for violating health protocols, Malapitan said.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, May 10, 2021