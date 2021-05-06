PAGASA: Metro Manila heat index could hit 38.2 degrees Celsius
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 07 2021 07:34 AM
Teleradyo, Sakto, PAGASA, weather, weather update, heat index, Metro Manila
- /entertainment/05/07/21/childish-gambino-sued-for-alleged-this-is-america-copyright-infringement
- /news/05/07/21/school-campsite-sa-tarlac-city-ginawa-munang-covid-19-quarantine-facility
- /entertainment/05/07/21/golden-globes-organizers-approve-changes-on-diversity-ethics
- /news/05/07/21/sotto-backs-duterte-hague-ruling-did-not-order-china-to-leave-west-philippine-sea
- /news/05/07/21/ginang-na-nambubudol-umano-ng-mga-ofw-timbog-sa-ermita