Fair weather expected on #Halalan2022: PAGASA

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Fair weather can be expected in most parts of the country on election day, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

Weather forecaster Ana Clauren-Jorda told TeleRadyo that they are not monitoring any weather disturbance that may affect the country on May 9.

“Mataas lamang po yung tsansa ng mga pag-ulan po natin sa bahagi ng Mindanao, pero overall sa umaga ay magiging maganda at maaliwalas naman po ang ating panahon,” she said.

(There is a high possibility of rain in parts of Mindanao, but overall, in the morning, we'll have generally fair weather.)

Filipinos are voting for new leaders for the first time under a pandemic on May 9, Monday. Face masks need to be worn and minimum public health standards will be followed, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

--TeleRadyo, 4 May 2022