Duterte says to hold mayors, barangay leaders responsible for COVID-19 breaches

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday he would hold local officials responsible for violating protocols meant to stop the spread of COVID-19 in their jurisdiction.

“I will hold responsible and I will direct the Secretary of the local government, DILG, to hold the mayors and responsible for this kind of events happening in their places,” Duterte said in a taped public address.

“It is a violation of the law, and if you do not enforce the law there is a dereliction of duty, which is punishable under the Revised Penal Code.”

Mayors have operational control of the police, while barangay chairpersons should know what happens in their village, said Duterte.

“ ’Pag may nangyari pang pistahan o sayawan d’yan, ang tawagin ng DILG, ang mayor pati barangay captain,” the President said.

(If a feast or party happens, the DILG will summon the mayor and barangay captain.)

He said they would be given time “to answer, administratively and criminally, why you should not go to prison for not enforcing the law.”