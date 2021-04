Metro Manila to get first Sputnik COVID-19 shots

Watch more in iWantTFC

Metro Manila will get the Philippines' first delivery of COVID-19 shots from Russia's Gamaleya Institute due to the vaccine's cold storage requirement, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said on Tuesday.

Some 15,000 shots of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V will arrive in the Philippines on Wednesday, he said in a press briefing.

Another 480,000 Sputnik V shots will be delivered before the month ends, he added.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 70 million or about two-thirds of its population this year.

Authorities have so far received 3.525 million COVID-19 shots and inoculated some 1.5 million people.