Philippines grants emergency authorization for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

A medical worker prepares a dose of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. Evgeny Kozyrev, Reuters

MANILA - The Philippines on Friday issued emergency use authorization for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

Food and Drug Administration director-general Eric Domingo said the Russian-made jabs were 91.6 percent effective against the disease.

"Based on the totality of evidence available to date, including data from adequate and well-known controlled trials, it is reasonable to believe that the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology Sputnik V Gam-Cov-Vac COVID-19 vaccine may be effective to prevent COVID-19," he told reporters in a press briefing.

Sputnik V has been approved in 51 countries, including Mexico, Iraq, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka, among others, its manufacturer said.

The Philippines plans to buy 20 million doses of Sputnik V.



More details to follow.