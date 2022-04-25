Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday said it is closely monitoring 13 areas that recorded an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire noted, however, that the rise in COVID-19 cases is not significant enough to merit concern.

“We are not seeing significant increases as of this time. And most specifically, mas importante po, doon po sa mga pagtaas ng kaso na nakikita natin na bahagya, ay hindi po natin nakikitang napupuno ang mga ospital,” Vergeire said.

(We are not seeing significant increases as of this time. And most specifically, more importantly. even though there is a slight increase in cases, hospitals aren't filling up.)

Vergeire noted that Pateros, Malabon and Navotas in Metro Manila are being watched for their number of cases and hospital occupancy numbers.

“May positive growth rate po ang Pateros. Meron din po sa ibang area na napupuno po ang kanilang (intensive care unit) katulad sa Malabon. Pero nung pinag-aralan naman po natin, tatatlo lang po ang ICU beds nila. And ngayon po, puno na ang kanilang 3 ICU beds,” she said.

“Sa Navotas naman po, meron lang ho tayo diyan 46 beds for COVID ward. At ngayon po, medyo may pagtaas. Pero it’s still less than 60 percent. Pero kakaunti po kasi kaya madaling mapuno.”

(There is positive growth in Pateros. In other areas like Malabon, the ICU beds are filling up. But there are only 3 ICU beds so they're all being used now. In Navotas, there are only 46 COVID ward beds. And even though there's a slight uptick, the utilization rate is less than 60 percent. So they're easily filled up because they're so few.)

Vergeire attributed the slight uptick in cases to lax compliance with minimum public health standards, gatherings in campaign sorties, and people going on vacation during the Holy Week.

She reminded the public to adhere to health protocols to prevent another spike in COVID-19 cases.

The DOH has previously projected that waning compliance with pandemic guidelines could push active coronavirus infections to around half a million by the middle of May.

--TeleRadyo, 25 April 2022