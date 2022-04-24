MANILA - The Philippines recorded 205 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the latest data from the Department of Health showed.
The number of active cases is at 13,660, the lowest since December 30, 2021, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.
Of the fresh infections, 95 are from Metro Manila.
The country's total cases climbed to 3,684,500
The Department of Health also logged 3 new deaths due to the disease, raising the total to 60,182.
The Department of Health said the country logged over 1,600 new COVID-19 infections from April 11 to 17 or around 239 average daily cases.
This is 12 percent lower compared to the previous week.
The Philippines confirmed its first COVID-19 case in January 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.
Some 67 million or 74.55 percent of the target 90 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease. Of those who received their primary series, 12.7 million have received their booster shots.
The government earlier placed more areas under Alert Level 1 until the end of April.
The Philippines will likely keep Alert Level 1 as the lowest step in COVID-19 restrictions until President Rodrigo Duterte's term ends, said Health Secretary Francisco Duque.
