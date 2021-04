Eyeing ivermectin? Try readily available VCO, proven COVID-19 buster– CabSec

Watch more in iWantTFC

Virgin coconut oil has been proven effective against COVID-19 and is readily available in the market, a Cabinet official on Friday told those considering the use of anti-parasite drug ivermectin.

Ivermectin's clinical trial could run for around 6 months. On the other hand, a completed clinical trial showed that VCO can reduce the symptoms of probable and suspect COVID-19 cases, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

Scientists are also studying the use of VCO for moderate and severe COVID-19 cases, and the efficacy of traditional herbs tawa-tawa and lagundi to treat patients with the novel coronavirus, he said.

"These are supplements that are already readily available sa market," Nograles told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo. "Ako, personally I feel at least tapos na iyong clinical trials, may FDA na ito. Nakakatulong pa tayo sa coconut farmers natin."

(These are supplements that are already readily available in the market. I personally feel that at least, the clinical trial of VCO is finished, it has green light from the Food and Drug Administration. We'll also be helping our coconut farmers.)

Nograles said he takes VCO once or twice a day.

TeleRadyo, April 23, 2021