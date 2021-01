Tawa-tawa, lagundi vs COVID-19? Study on traditional herbs vs pandemic out in Feb

Watch also in iWantTFC

A study on the use of of traditional herbs tawa-tawa and lagundi to treat patients with the novel coronavirus will be released "by the end of February," the Department of Science and Technology said on Friday, as the world raced to find a cure against the contagion.

The Food and Drug Administration allows the use of lagundi or chaste tree for cough, and tawa-tawa or asthma plant as a supplement for dengue patients, DOST Secretary Fortunato Dela Peña earlier said.

Local researchers are also studying the efficacy of virgin coconut oil for severe COVID-19 cases.



