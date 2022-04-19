Social media registration should be separate from SIM card registration, says lawmaker
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 19 2022 03:08 PM
ANC
- /news/04/19/22/isko-stands-by-withdrawleni-call-tells-robredo-camp-not-to-bully
- /sports/04/19/22/valorant-paper-rex-all-praises-for-ph-teams
- /news/04/19/22/poea-partially-lifts-ofw-deployment-ban-in-ethiopia
- /overseas/04/19/22/shanghai-reports-seven-more-covid-deaths-since-start-of-lockdown
- /entertainment/04/19/22/kim-chius-brother-comes-home-to-ph-after-8-years