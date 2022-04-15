MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has vetoed the proposed SIM Card Registration Act, citing a need for further study due to the social media provision, Malacanang said Friday.

The President noted the inclusion of social media providers in the registration requirement was "not part of the original version of the bill and needs a more thorough study," said acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar.

"The President similarly found that certain aspects of state intrusion, or the regulation thereof, have not been duly defined, discussed, or threshed out in the enrolled bill, with regard to social media registration," he said in a statement.

Section 2 of the approved bill states that: "The State shall require the registration of SIM Cards for electronic devices and social media accounts by all users."

"Thus there is a need to promote accountability in the use of SIM card and social media and shall provide law enforcement agencies the tools to resolve crimes which involve its utilization and the platform to deter the commission of wrong doings," it added.

Section 4 of the approved bill also states that public telecommunications entities shall require the registration of SIM cards as prerequisite to sale and activation.

