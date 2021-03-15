Home  >  News

Skyway Stage 3 pansamantalang isasara simula Martes

Posted at Mar 16 2021 07:56 AM

MAYNILA - Pansamantalang isasara ang Skyway Stage 3 sa mga motorista simula Martes ng hapon.

Ito'y matapos iutos ng Toll Regulatory Board, ayon sa San Miguel Corporation.

