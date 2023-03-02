17 persons tagged in Adamson student's hazing death

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—At least 17 people are being investigated in the alleged hazing-related death of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig, a police official said Thursday.

According to P/Col. Virgilio Jopia, chief of police in Biñan City, Laguna six have been detained, while the rest are at large.

The detained suspects in Salilig's death have undergone inquest, Jopia said. Among those arrested is the father of one of the suspects, for alleged obstruction of justice.

The accused were given until March 10 to file their counter-affidavits.

Those detained are considered prime suspects, Jopia said. Among those under custody is the alleged master initiator of Salilig's hazing.

"'Yung isang person of interest namin ay sumasailalim ng investigation dito sa ating himpilan para malaman po natin kung hanggang saan 'yung kaniyang ... at later on para masampahan po natin ng kaso laban sa kaniya," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

All of the suspects reportedly cannot say how Salilig died. However, statements of some of them corroborate each other's narrations of what happened, the police official said.

"'Yung mga nagsasabi po ng mga nalalaman nila, 'yung mga personal knowledge paano namatay, at kung saan namatay itong ating biktima, ay nagtutugma-tugma po," Jopia said.

Four of the detained suspects have remained silent, the police chief noted.

According to Jopia, the investigation showed that Salilig died while inside a vehicle in Parañaque City after attending welcoming rites of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity in Biñan.

The 24-year-old student was later found dead in Imus City, Cavite.

Cavite Police director P/Col. Christopher Olazo, meanwhile, said that there are at least 19 suspects behind Salilig's death.

He said that the paddle reportedly used in the student's hazing has not yet been found, but a vehicle used by the suspects has been recovered by authorities.

Olazo called on other suspects to surrender like the master initiator who reportedly turned himself in.—SRO, TeleRadyo, March 2, 2023