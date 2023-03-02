5 suspects in Salilig hazing fail to secure PAO lawyer

Five suspects in the alleged hazing death of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig failed Thursday to secure a lawyer from the Public Attorney's Office due to conflict of interest.

A lawyer at the Public Attorney's Office in Biñan said PAO will be rendering its services to the complainant in the Salilig case.

"Ibig sabihin nun, hindi na kami pwedeng mag-assist sa mga suspects, sa mga respondents in this investigation...May conflict of interest na po," the PAO official said. She added that the six could still avail of the services of private lawyers.

Salilig, 24, was found dead in Imus City, Cavite on Tuesday after attending welcoming rites of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity, his brother said.

A medico-legal examination showed Salilig died due to severe blunt force trauma in the lower extremities.

P/Lt. Col. Virgilio M. Jopia, Binan acting chief of police, earlier said fraternity members considered burning Salilig's body or leaving him at a hospital before deciding to bury the corpse.

Police earlier invited 6 "persons of interest" for questioning in relation to Salilig's death. A 7th person, the father of one of the 6, was also placed under custody.

Jopia, however, said the 6 are now considered suspects and will face charges of violating the Anti-Hazing Law after a witness identified them as the ones who conducted the hazing rites against Salilig. The 7th person will be facing a complaint for obstruction of justice.

Of the 7 under police custody, 2 have already retained lawyers.



The witness, a fellow hazing victim from Adamson University, earlier said he was paddled at least 70 times during the hazing rites last February 18. He said Salilig soiled himself in the middle of the hazing.

"Sabi nila, since we have a hazing law sa batas natin, ang ibibigay na lang ay 12 to 24, marami na ang 24. Nagbibilang ako that time, ang huling bilang ko ay 47 but marami pa. If I will estimate that, 70 plus. Lahat po sila full swing tapos may isa na nagbigay ng 'thank you' hit," the witness said.

He added: "Narinig ko someone was asking, 'Ano, okay ka lang?' Sabi niya, 'Okay lang ako, natatae lang ako.'"