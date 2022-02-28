Number coding may return under Alert Level 1: MMDA

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is eyeing the re-implementation of the number coding scheme once looser quarantine restrictions are put in place in the capital region.

“Lahat naman po ng polisiya na nirerekomenda namin sa Metro Manila Council, it will be based on data,” MMDA traffic czar Edison “Bong” Nebrija told TeleRadyo.

“So nakikita na po namin yung pagbigat ng trapiko at yung pagdagdag ng volume ng mga sasakyan hindi lang po sa Edsa kundi sa buong Kamaynilaan. Kaya po ang gagawin po natin, kukunin na po natin yung volume count once the Level 1 comes in,” he said.

Nebrija said the MMDA will need to collate the data on traffic volume for 3-7 days.

“So it may take 3 days to 7 days for us to make this observation, para po makita namin kung ano point number coding policy or other volume reduction policy ang pupuwede naming i-implement,” he explained.

“Makikita niyo po noon, 5-8 (p.m.) ang ni-number coding namin, we’re thinking of, we might be putting one in the morning, mga 7-9 but this will be based on the data that we will be getting once level 1 comes in.”

More mobility is expected in Metro Manila once it goes under Alert Level 1 starting March 1, Tuesday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has said the region is already "ripe" for the loosest COVID-19 quarantine restriction.

Restrictions on public health and transportation will be lifted once the country shifts to a new normal system, in line with the protocol under Alert Level 1, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire had said.

This means that public transport and establishments would be allowed to serve at capacity.

Under the quarantine level, the public may still be required to wear anti-virus masks and observe physical distancing, Nograles earlier said.

--TeleRadyo, 28 February 2022