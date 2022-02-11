Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is "hopeful" of receiving President Rodrigo Duterte's endorsement for the May 9 elections, his spokesman said Friday.

Lawyer Vic Rodriguez said getting Duterte's backing is a "big boost" to Marcos' bid for Malacañang.

"Well, kami ay hopeful. Kagaya ng sinabi rin naman I think ng nakararami kundi man lahat ng presidential candidate, it could be a big boost to get the endorsement of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte," he told TeleRadyo.

"Hindi kami inosente sa ganun. Gusto rin namin makuha ang endorsement ni Pangulong Duterte but hanggang nga sa ngayon e siguro nag-iisip pa ang ating Pangulo."

"Maghihintay kami at patuloy na aasa na makuha namin ang kaniyang matamis na oo," he added.

Duterte's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, has said she was hoping to get the President's support.

Duterte-Carpio is the running mate of the son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

The Marcos-Duterte tandem is leading their rivals in recent polls.

In a taped public briefing aired late Monday, the President said he was not supporting any of the presidential candidates in the upcoming national polls.

Despite not supporting anyone, Duterte believed all the candidates were qualified.

In a resolution released Thursday, the poll body's First Division voted to dismiss the 3 consolidated petitions against Marcos.

The petitions stemmed from a 1995 tax case conviction of Marcos. These were separately filed by martial law survivors, led by Bonifacio Ilagan; Akbayan party-list; and Abubakar Mangelen.

The Court of Appeals acquitted Marcos of non-payment of taxes in 1997, but it upheld the guilty verdict on failing to file tax returns.

Since the conviction, Marcos has been elected governor, congressman and senator and ran unsuccessfully for the vice presidency.

