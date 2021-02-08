Palace urges sellers to refrain from pork holiday

Watch more in iWantTFC

Malacañang on Monday urged sellers to refrain from mounting a pork holiday despite their reported losses over a price ceiling.

Some retailers threatened to halt selling pork after President Rodrigo Duterte capped the price of the staple meat at P270 per kilogram for kasim and pigue, and P300 per kilogram for liempo.

"Sana po ipagpatuloy n'yo ang pagtitinda ng baboy," Palace spokesman Harry Roque appealed to shopkeepers in a press briefing.

(We hope you continue selling pork.)

The government is sourcing pork from areas free of African swine fever, which has forced the culling of thousands of pigs in Luzon.

