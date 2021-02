Harry Roque in isolation anew after aide catches COVID-19

Watch more in iWantTFC

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said on Monday he was in isolation after a member of his staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Roque tested negative for the pathogen, he told reporters in an online briefing.

It is not the first time that Roque, who also serves as spokesman of the government's Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19, to go in isolation during the pandemic.

The Philippines has recorded 537,310 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Sunday, including 26,333 active infections, 11,179 fatalities, and 499,798 recoveries.

