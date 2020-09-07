Roque says on self-quarantine after security aide tests positive for COVID-19

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque during a press briefing of the IATF-EID at the Quezon Memorial Circle on July 30, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA-- Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Monday he is on isolation after one of his security aides tested positive for COVID-19.

Roque said he had tested negative for the respiratory disease.

"I am on a self-imposed quarantine because one of my security aides tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday," Roque said in a statement.

"I myself got tested for COVID-19 last Saturday and it yielded a negative result," he added.

Roque remotely held his regular Palace briefing on Monday.

The Palace mouthpiece assured journalists that his aide had no interaction with those who covered him in an event over the weekend.

As of Monday, the Philippines has confirmed 238,727 COVID-19 cases, of which 49,931 are active.