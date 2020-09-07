Philippines logs 1,383 new COVID-19 cases as 27 labs fail to submit results; total tops 238,000

MANILA — Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 238,727 on Monday as the Department of Health reported 1,383 additional coronavirus infections.

According to ABS-CBN Data Analytics, this is the lowest number of additional cases since July 15.

The DOH reported that the data is based only on 88 out of 115 accredited testing laboratories, which means 27 laboratories failed to submit their results on time.

Majority or 87% of the additional cases occurred within the last 2 weeks.

The DOH also reported 230 additional recovered patients and 15 new COVID-related deaths, bringing the number of active cases in the country to 49,931. On Sunday, the agency reported 23,074 additional recoveries as part of its time-based tagging or mass recovery adjustment.

The total number of recoveries is 184,906, while the total number of fatalities is 3,890.

The Philippines has been logging record-high numbers in terms of new COVID-19 cases since late July, following the easing of quarantine measures and the gradual opening up of the economy.

But a lower number of cases have been observed starting Sept. 2. Except for Sept. 4, which logged 3,704 new coronavirus infections, the daily report of additional cases in the last 5 days remained below 3,000.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said last week that they would have to check the 7-day moving average of the number of cases to confirm if the trend is indeed declining.

But she said Monday that the Philippines is on the right track as its transmission rate is below 1.