3 injured in magnitude 6.1 Mindanao quake: NDRRMC

MANILA - At least 3 people were injured after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck parts of Mindanao on Sunday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

In its report, the NDRRMC said 8 houses and 2 churches in Cotabato were damaged, while a hospital was also hit in Sultan Kudarat.

The strong quake, initially measured at magnitude 6.3, also caused the wall of a mall in Digos City to crack. The quake prompted mallgoers to flee.

The tremor's epicenter was recorded 6 kilometers southeast of Magsaysay town, Davao del Sur. It followed a magnitude 4.8 quake reported 9 kilometers west of the same town at 7:28 a.m.

In 2019, the province and several other parts of Mindanao were also hit by a series of earthquakes.