Magnitude 6.1 quake rocks Davao del Sur

MANILA (UPDATE) - A second and stronger earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Sunday noon at magnitude 6.1, Phivolcs said.
It was downgraded from an initial measurement of magnitude 6.3.
The second tremor happened 12:22 p.m., 6 kilometers southeast of Magsaysay town. The first quake, measuring magnitude 4.8, hit 9 kilometers west of the same town at 7:28 a.m.
Both were tectonic in origin and had depths of 15 and 16 kilometers, respectively.
The latest quake was forecast to cause damage and aftershocks, Phivolcs said.
In 2019, the region and several other parts of Mindanao were hit by a series of earthquakes.
In Magsaysay town, walls made of wood and concrete can be seen shaking in a video taken by municipal information officer Anthony Allada.
Structures in the said town are being assessed, he said.
In Cagayan de Oro City, where Intensity III was felt, hanging gadget accessories sold in a mall were also moving in a video provided by Major Rodulfo Cordero, public affairs chief of the 4th Infantry Division.
Intensity V, which might cause hanging objects to swing violently, and strong shaking and rocking might be felt throughout a building, was felt in the following areas:
- Kidapawan City, Arakan, Carmen, Kabacan, Makilala and M'Lang, North Cotabato
- City of Koronadal and Banga, South Cotabato
- Matalam, Cotabato
- Bansalan, Hagonoy, Magsaysay and Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur
A "moderately strong" Intensity IV, which might feel like a passing of heavy truck, was felt in the following areas:
- Davao City
- Banisilan and Midsayap, North Cotabato
- Don Carlos, Bukidnon
- Polomok, Sto. Nino and Norala, South Cotabato South Cotabato
- Alabel, Kiamba and Malapatan, Saranggani
- Palimbang and Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat
Intensity III, which may cause dizziness and nausea to some people, was felt in these areas:
- Cotabato City
- Cagayan De Oro City
- Kadingilan and Kitaotao, Bukidnon
- Tagum City, Davao del Norte
- Maco and Nabunturan, Davao de Oro
Intensity II or a "slightly felt" shaking was reported in other areas of Cagayan de Oro City and Kalilangan, Bukidnon. A "scarecely perceptible" Intensity I was felt in Bislig City, Surigao Del Sur.
The following instrumental intensities were reported as well:
- Intensity V - Koronadal City, South Cotobato; Kidapawan City, North Cotabato
- Intensity IV - Alabel and Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City, South Cotabato
- Intensity II - Cagayan de Oro and Gingoog, Misamis Oriental
- Intensity I - Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental
The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
-- With reports from Hernel Tocmo, Chrislen Bulosan, Lorilly Awitan, and the Agence France-Presse
