Magnitude 6.1 quake rocks Davao del Sur

MANILA (UPDATE) - A second and stronger earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Sunday noon at magnitude 6.1, Phivolcs said.

It was downgraded from an initial measurement of magnitude 6.3.

The second tremor happened 12:22 p.m., 6 kilometers southeast of Magsaysay town. The first quake, measuring magnitude 4.8, hit 9 kilometers west of the same town at 7:28 a.m.

Both were tectonic in origin and had depths of 15 and 16 kilometers, respectively.

The latest quake was forecast to cause damage and aftershocks, Phivolcs said.

In 2019, the region and several other parts of Mindanao were hit by a series of earthquakes.

In Magsaysay town, walls made of wood and concrete can be seen shaking in a video taken by municipal information officer Anthony Allada.

Structures in the said town are being assessed, he said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In Cagayan de Oro City, where Intensity III was felt, hanging gadget accessories sold in a mall were also moving in a video provided by Major Rodulfo Cordero, public affairs chief of the 4th Infantry Division.

Intensity V, which might cause hanging objects to swing violently, and strong shaking and rocking might be felt throughout a building, was felt in the following areas:

Kidapawan City, Arakan, Carmen, Kabacan, Makilala and M'Lang, North Cotabato

City of Koronadal and Banga, South Cotabato

Matalam, Cotabato

Bansalan, Hagonoy, Magsaysay and Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur

A "moderately strong" Intensity IV, which might feel like a passing of heavy truck, was felt in the following areas:

Davao City

Banisilan and Midsayap, North Cotabato

Don Carlos, Bukidnon

Polomok, Sto. Nino and Norala, South Cotabato South Cotabato

Alabel, Kiamba and Malapatan, Saranggani

Palimbang and Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity III, which may cause dizziness and nausea to some people, was felt in these areas:

Cotabato City

Cagayan De Oro City

Kadingilan and Kitaotao, Bukidnon

Tagum City, Davao del Norte

Maco and Nabunturan, Davao de Oro

Intensity II or a "slightly felt" shaking was reported in other areas of Cagayan de Oro City and Kalilangan, Bukidnon. A "scarecely perceptible" Intensity I was felt in Bislig City, Surigao Del Sur.

The following instrumental intensities were reported as well:

Intensity V - Koronadal City, South Cotobato; Kidapawan City, North Cotabato

Intensity IV - Alabel and Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City, South Cotabato

Intensity II - Cagayan de Oro and Gingoog, Misamis Oriental

Intensity I - Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

-- With reports from Hernel Tocmo, Chrislen Bulosan, Lorilly Awitan, and the Agence France-Presse

RELATED VIDEO: