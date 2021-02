Virus task force allows Baguio to accept tourists

Watch more in iWantTFC

The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response has allowed the mountain city of Baguio City to accept leisure travelers, despite being under the third strictest of 4 quarantine levels this February, Malacañang said on Friday.

Several celebrities and Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong recently drew flak for a party that allegedly breached protocols meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A tourism official earlier said the city has reached out to some 3,000 travelers to hold their bookings after Baguio was placed under general community quarantine, which bars the entry of travelers.

