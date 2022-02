Watch more on iWantTFC

Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Friday said he favors the regulation of online sabong operations instead of total stoppage

Doing so will allow the government to regulate such type of gambling to prevent minors from joining.

"Ang online sabong sa bansa natin ay kulturang Pilipino po yan. Kailangan po nating i-regulate at ma-manage ng husto ng ating gobyerno na lahat ng maglalaro ay may sapat na kakayahan at edad. Hindi yung mga bata pumapasok at nagsusugal diyan...Hindi po ako pabor sa pagsara ng e-sabong," he said during the Panata sa Bayan Presidential Forum.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. earlier said online cockfighting, also known as e-sabong, brings in P400 million a month in revenues to the government.

PAGCOR chair and CEO Andrea Domingo said that because of the COVID-19 lockdowns and quarantine restrictions, online gambling has boomed, including e-sabong.