MANILA—A group of nurses said Tuesday it was dismayed over the Department of Health's new allowance scheme for pandemic frontliners based on their risk level classification.

"We believed that our nurses and health workers have been shortchanged," Filipino Nurses United president Maristela Abenojar told ANC's "Rundown."

"Instead of finding additional funding for the benefits due for our health workers, they tried to reduce the budget such that they have compromised the health workers' health and safety," she added.

The DOH on Jan. 20 said the special risk allowance and active hazard duty pay would be replaced with One COVID-19 Allowance, which the agency described as more inclusive and responsive.

Under the agency's Administrative Order No. 2022-0001, those considered high risk or directly catering to COVID-19 patients will receive P9,000 per month; moderate risk or working in a health facility will be given P6,000; and low risk or no direct contact with COVID-19 patients will get P3,000.

Abenojar said her group already opposed last year the DOH's proposal of a singular allowance.

"We strongly denounce the proposal for a one singular allowance now known as One COVID-19 Allowance for the health workers because we feel that this gives little regard to the selfless work and sacrifices exerted by our health workers in this time of pandemic," she said.