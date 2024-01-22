Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez on Monday said he does not trust nor support efforts to amend the 1987 Constitution, saying there is no urgent need for charter change and that amendments may go beyond the economic provisions in a Senate resolution for it.

Efforts to introduce amendments to the charter have intensified this month through a People's Initiative and a Senate resolution by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri allowing Congress to pass legislation relaxing restrictions on certain industries.

A third group has since emerged, calling for a complete overhaul of the 1987 Constitution through a constitutional convention.

Zubiri has rejected the People's Initiative campaign, saying it would lead to a clash between the chambers of Congress. House Speaker Martin Romualdez has said the House will support and adopt Zubiri's resolution.

'WHO WILL BENEFIT FROM CHANGING ECONOMIC PROVISIONS?'

Alvarez, who championed constitutional change towards a federal form of government under the Duterte administration, told ANC that there are more urgent problems that the country has to focus on.

"I cannot see the importance of changing the constitution now. They say (it is) for economic reasons," he said. "Is it the people's interest or somebody else's interest?

Zubiri's resolution proposes relaxing restrictions on foreign ownership in public utilities and in the education and advertising sectors.

Supporters of charter change, including House Speaker Martin Romauldez and economic groups like the Foundation for Economic Freedom, say that protectionist provisions keep foreign investments out and need to be changed.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN), which led a protest in front of the House on Monday against charter change efforts, warned that relaxing restrictions on foreign ownership "[serve] the interests of foreigners who want to earn more superprofits by exploiting our resources and local labor."

'CHANGES MIGHT GO BEYOND ECONOMIC PROVISIONS'

Alvarez added that proposed changes to the Constitution may go beyond what is in Zubiri's Resolution of Both Houses once Congress convenes as a constituent assembly.

"What will stop the congressmen from telling the senators, 'Ito ang gusto namin. Hindi lang yung economic provisions, ito yung gusto namin. we want to change the form of government'?" he said.

"Now, ano magagawa ng senador?" he said.

He said that the numerically superior House of Representatives would easily outvote the Senate if the chambers vote jointly at the constituent assembly.

"Sasagasaan nila 'yan. Pag-gising ng mga senador, wala na, burado na sila," he said.

Zubiri, in filing RBH 6, said that he did it "to make it clear that there are no other planned provisions or amendments on any other thing but purely economic in nature."

Initiatives for charter change have historically always brought up worries of attempts to set aside term limits for elective positions.

—ANC, January 22, 2024