'Vote-buying' could void signatures for people's initiative: Comelec

MANILA — Signatures gathered in an ongoing people's initiative campaign could be invalidated if proven that these were given in exchange for money, the Commission on Elections said Sunday.

Some lawmakers earlier flagged the supposed signature campaign to amend a constitutional provision that directs the chambers of Congress to vote separately when modifying the Constitution, saying signatories would allegedly get P100 each for supporting the petition.

CRIMINAL CHARGES ALSO POSSIBLE

Speaking on TeleRadyo Serbisyo, Comelec chair George Garcia said that the distribution of money in the people's initiative campaign could not be considered vote-buying because signatures are not votes, but acknowledged that it could affect the petition, if proven.

He said people behind the push could also face anti-graft and malversation charges if they used public funds.

"Sa part po namin, 'yun po ang dahilan bakit ayaw ko munang desisyonan o sabihin ang magiging aksiyon ng Comelec sapagkat maghihintay muna kami ng magko-complain," Garcia said.

The Comelec chair also warned that using money to gain support for the petition could be used to invalidate the signatures gathered in the campaign.

People's initiative is a long and expensive process due to the challenging task of getting the required number of signatures, which have to be verified by the election body.

"Puwede pong magamit kasi 'yang mismong ebidensiya na si A, si B nakakuha 'yan ng pera," he said.

"At dahil nakuha niya ang pera, 'yan ang naging dahilan kung bakit siya pumirma upang mapabalewala yung pirma ni A, ni B, ni C hanggang sinuman 'yung magkakaroon ng ebidensya na tumanggap ng pera para pumirma dito sa petition na ito."

MAKABAYAN BLOC SEEKS HOUSE PROBE

The Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives has filed a resolution for hearings on the signature campaign over questions on how the signatures are being gathered.

"Mula Tarlac, QC, Caloocan at Cavite ang ilan sa mga natanggap naming report. Ang ilan ay pinangakuan ng ayuda, at iba naman ay isinabay ang pagpapa-pirma sa gift-giving noong kapasakuhan," ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro said in a press release on Sunday.

"May report din na pati mga PWD ay nililinlang para papirmahin sa Cha-cha," she also said.

She said that doubts about the campaign and on whether public funds are being used for it are understandable because of statements from the Marcos administration supporting the renewed push to amend the 1987 Constitution.

Proponents of charter change say economic provisions in the Constitution need to be relaxed to attract more foreign investors.

But Castro said blame for slow economic development should not be blamed on the charter but on "neoliberal" — those that favor privatization and deregulation — economic policies of the present and previous administrations.

PEOPLE'S INITATIVE

The public can propose constitutional amendments through a people's initiative by lodging a petition signed by at least 12 percent of the total number of registered voters.

Each legislative district must also be represented by at least 3 percent of registered voters.

There are over 67 million registered voters in the Philippines.