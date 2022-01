DOH to soon launch its own home care kit: chief

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Health will soon launch its own COVID-19 home care kit, its chief said Friday.

The "Kalinga Kit" will be composed of 5 pieces of anti-virus masks, alcohol, thermometer, paracetamol, and lagundi, according to Health Secretary Francisco Duque.

"We have about 35,000 put together. We're asking other well-meaning companies to help us, to co-brand DOH with them," he told ANC's Headstart.

State insurer PhilHealth has also rolled out COVID isolation package at P6,000, according to Duque.

Individuals with symptoms are urged to immediately isolate, Duque said. He urged the public to get vaccinated and boosted and to observe minimum public health standards as 40 percent of omicron patients have shown to be asymptomatic.

"You have to learn to live with the virus, one step back 2 steps forward. Forty percent of omicron cases are known to be asymptomatic, that’s why all the more you have to wear a mask, practice social distancing," he said.

The Office of the Vice President last year sent home care kits to individuals isolating at home during the height of the delta surge.