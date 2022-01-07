COVID home care: What medicines to take for mild symptoms

MANILA - As virus infections increase across the country, the public is urged to recognize its symptoms, isolate and consult a doctor, a health reform advocate said Friday.

The omicron variant presents milder symptoms compared with the delta variant as it "spares the lungs," according to Dr. Tony Leachon, former adviser of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

"It might be the flu but there are fatigue and general body pains," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Dito sa omicron, sa 400 (patients) na nakita ko this week, bihira ang merong loss of sense of smell and taste. Sa 2 araw lang, they would present the symptoms. Wala pa nga iba fever eh."

(In 400 patients I saw this week, presentations of loss of sense of smell and taste were rare. In just 2 days, they they would present the symptoms. Some don't even have fever.)

It is important for patients to stay home for the first 5 to 7 days if they experience symptoms, according to Leachon.

Adults may take 500 milligrams of paracetamol every 4 to 6 hours along with naproxen, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, for 3 days, he said. Mucolytic and antitussive medicines can be taken with each other, he added.

It is also important to hydrate with water and eat fruits and vegetables, Leachon said. Drinking warm water with lemon and honey will also help, he added.

Two tablets of 6 milligrams melatonin, a natural supplement, can be taken to help with sleeping, according to the public health expert.

Patients must consult their doctors first before taking Lianhua Qingwen, a Chinese traditional medicine approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Leachon said.

Traditional herb lagundi and virgin coconut oil have a "soothing effect" and can be a panacea for some patients, he added.

"I-try niyo, wala namang masama eh. Kaya nga sila over-the-counter kasi meron silang data na maaaring effective sila, kaya sila over-the-counter kasi safe po sila," he said.

(You can try it, there's no harm in it. That's why they're over-the-counter medicine because there's data they can be effective and that they're safe.)