Sa harap ng nararanasang "temporary shortage" ng paracetamol para sa mga may flu-like symptoms, nagbigay ng payo ang ilang doktor para matugunan ang mga sintomas.

Ang Philippine College of Physicians, inirerekomenda ang bed rest o pahinga kung nakakaranas ng trangkaso.

Ayon sa kanilang pinuno na si Dr. Maricar Limpin, dapat ding damihan ang pag-inom ng tubig.

“Mapa-COVID man 'yan o flu, kung meron kayong infection, walang makakapalit sa bed rest. Importante po na maka-recover ang inyong katawan sa infection. Para mangyari 'yon, kailangan bigyan niyo ang katawan niyo ng time na makapagpahinga," ani Limpin.

Dagdag naman ng health reform advocate na si Dr. Tony Leachon, dapat ding kumain ng prutas, gulay, at uminom ng vitamins C, D, at Zinc.

Mainam din daw uminom ng warm lemon water na may honey kapag may sore throat.

"What we're noticing is, this is a temporary shortage due to the surge in demand, maybe because people are a lot more vigilant now or a lot are really sick. As we speak, we are already replenishing. At present, in fact, some of our members are airlifting medicines from various countries to augment supplies for the Philippines," ani Jannette Jakosalem, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines vice president.

"These medicines are already locally produced, but what some of our members are doing, understanding that there is a surge in local demand, they’re also augmenting the supply by sourcing from other countries," dagdag ni Jakosalem, na managing director din ng Zuellig Pharma.

