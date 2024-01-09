Manila not asking Sri Lanka to replace elephant Mali

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna clarified Tuesday that the local government did not ask the Sri Lankan government to replace elephant Mali.

Mali, the Philippines' only elephant, died at the age of 50 on November 28, 2023, after suffering from several illnesses.

Speaking on ANC, Lacuna said they "just sent a letter to the Sri Lankan government telling them that Mali had passed" but that there was "no mention" that they are requesting another elephant. The South Asia country has yet to respond to their letter, she said.

A worker interacts with Mali the elephant on December 27, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

Mali was first brought to the Manila Zoo when she was just 3 years old. The Sri Lankan government sent Mali to the Philippines in the 1970s after she was found orphaned in the wild.

Lacuna recalled that during the time of former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, a Sri Lankan ambassador said that "just in case something happens to Mali because of her age, they are very willing to give or to donate another elephant to the City of Manila."

Lacuna acknowledged the "different opinions" about getting another elephant for the zoo. But if the Sri Lankan government would "entrust" another one, she said, "bakit naman po hindi?"