Philippines' lone elephant, Mali, dies

Animal keeper Boy Tabiong feeds Mali at the Manila Zoo in a photo taken in 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Mali, the Philippines' lone elephant, died Tuesday afternoon.

In a video posted on Facebook, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan said the elephant died at 3:45 p.m.

She also said Mali's body is undergoing necropsy to determine her cause of death.

Lacuna also said the local government will hold a press conference on Wednesday to provide more information regarding Mali's death.

Mali, believed to be around 50 years old, was first brought to the Manila Zoo - Southeast Asia's oldest menagerie - when she was just 3 years old.

The Sri Lankan government sent Mali to the Philippines - which then had the only zoo in the region - in the 1970s after she was found orphaned in the wild.

Several animal rights group has been calling for her release from the zoo, saying wild animals should not live in captivity.

FROM THE ARCHIVES