Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — A lawmaker on Thursday warned that removing senior high school programs in state universities and local colleges could worsen dropout rates in the country.

In a memorandum dated Dec. 18, the Commission on Higher Education reminded state universities and colleges (SUCs) and local universities and colleges (LUCs) to discontinue their senior high school programs.

The CHED told the SUCs and LUCs that their senior high school programs should only be offered during the K-12 transition period between school years 2016 to 2017 and 2020 to 2021.

Speaking on TeleRadyo Serbisyo, Gabriela party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas said the move could deprive students of access to education.

"Ang mangyayari sa kanila you go to the private schools eh hindi na minsan kaya na mag-aral dahil in fact ang ina-address nitong senior high school [sa state universities] ay usapin ng dropout," she said.

"Pero nakita naman natin na systemic failure talaga ang nangyari. Marami pa rin ang dropout hanggang ngayon so hindi talaga siya 'yung solusyon... Itong CHED memo sa tingin namin mas lalong maglalagay sa mga estudyante natin, sa magulang, sa mga teachers natin sa lalong alanganin na kalagayan," she added.

The CHED memorandum stated there should be no more Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education beneficiaries from the SUCs and LUCs beginning SY 2023-2024, "except those who will be entering Grade 12 in SY 2023-2024 to finish their basic education."

It added however that the SUCs and LUCs with laboratory schools could accept enrollees but would no longer receive vouchers.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers warned that congestion in public high schools would worsen following the non-acceptance of SUCs and LUCs of senior high school students.