MANILA - San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora on Tuesday warned business establishments to comply with the city's upcoming guidelines on restricted movement for unvaccinated individuals or risk being shuttered.

Zamora said the city council will have a special session on Tuesday morning to tackle the "enhanced vaccination mandate," which will prohibit the unvaccinated from leaving their homes except for accessing essential needs. The ordinance will be effective immediately, he said.

"Yung mga dating nakakapasok ng mall, nakakapasok ng restaurant na hindi bakunado, hindi na pupuwede (Those who previously were able to enter malls, restaurants despite being unvaccinated will no longer be able to do so.). Yes, it will decrease the foot traffic, but we cannot just allow them to go out knowing that the numbers are doubling, tripling on a daily basis," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Kung mahuli natin ang mga malls, restaurants, business establishment na nagpapasok ng mga walang vaccine card (If we catch malls, restaurants, business establishments allowing individuals without vaccine cards in), we will close them down. I am already warning all of them. Please comply with the new guidelines," he said.

Zamora said businesses should not be too worried about a possible decrease in customers because vaccination rate in Metro Manila is high. He also believes this can be an incentive for more people to get their COVID-19 shots.

The National Capital Region was placed under Alert Level 3 from January 3 to 15 after a spike in COVID-19 cases. This lowered the operational capacity of different businesses and prohibit some activities.