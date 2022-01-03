Home  >  News

Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal to be placed under Alert Level 3 from Wednesday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2022 07:56 AM | Updated as of Jan 04 2022 08:36 AM

People flock to a clothing bazaar at the Taytay Rizal Market on December 13, 2021. With barely two weeks before Christmas day, people are rushing to buy gifts for their loved ones to follow the gift-giving tradition of the holidays. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
MANILA—Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal will be placed under Alert Level 3 beginning Wednesday, January 5, to 15 following a "sharp increase of COVID-19 cases," Malacañang said Tuesday.

The Inter-Agency Task Force approved Monday the recommendation of its sub-Technical Working Group on Data Analytics, according to acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles.

Under Level 3, in-person classes, contact sports, fun fairs, live voice or wind instrument performances are prohibited, said Nograles.

Cinemas are allowed to operate at 30-percent indoor capacity and 50-percent outdoor capacity, while the following are allowed at 30-percent indoor capacity but only for fully vaccinated individuals:

  • Amusement parks
  • Recreational venues
  • Religious gatherings
  • Licensure exams
  • Dine-in services
  • Personal care services
  • Fitness studios, non-contact sports
  • Film, music, TV production

Calabarzon, Metro Manila and Central Luzon are the top regions with new COVID-19 cases in the recent 2 weeks, the Department of Health said in its latest case bulletin.

The Philippines recorded Monday 4,084 new COVID-19 cases and 20.7 percent positivity rate as the health department classified the country as "high risk" for virus infections.

