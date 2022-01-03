MANILA—Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal will be placed under Alert Level 3 beginning Wednesday, January 5, to 15 following a "sharp increase of COVID-19 cases," Malacañang said Tuesday.
The Inter-Agency Task Force approved Monday the recommendation of its sub-Technical Working Group on Data Analytics, according to acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles.
Under Level 3, in-person classes, contact sports, fun fairs, live voice or wind instrument performances are prohibited, said Nograles.
Cinemas are allowed to operate at 30-percent indoor capacity and 50-percent outdoor capacity, while the following are allowed at 30-percent indoor capacity but only for fully vaccinated individuals:
- Amusement parks
- Recreational venues
- Religious gatherings
- Licensure exams
- Dine-in services
- Personal care services
- Fitness studios, non-contact sports
- Film, music, TV production
Calabarzon, Metro Manila and Central Luzon are the top regions with new COVID-19 cases in the recent 2 weeks, the Department of Health said in its latest case bulletin.
The Philippines recorded Monday 4,084 new COVID-19 cases and 20.7 percent positivity rate as the health department classified the country as "high risk" for virus infections.