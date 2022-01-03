Home  >  News

NCR reverts to Alert Level 3 status over omicron variant threat

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2022 10:43 PM | Updated as of Jan 03 2022 10:44 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Metro Manila returned on Monday to a higher COVID-19 alert level amid concerns over the fast spreading omicron variant.

Here's what it means for businesses and residents of the capital region. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 3, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   NCR   National Capital Region   NCR Alert Level 3 Jan 2022  