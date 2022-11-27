Home  >  Life

KBYN: Isang barangay sa Las Piñas ilang henerasyon nang gumagawa ng mga parol

Posted at Nov 27 2022 11:34 PM

Ilang henerasyon na ng mga residente sa Brgy. Elias Aldana, Las Piñas City ang gumagawa ng mga makukulay na parol na gawa sa kawayan.

30 taon nang gumagawa nito ang 66 taong gulang na si Benjamin Bencio.

Mula sa kaniyang misis, pitong anak at hanggang sa mga apo, marunong na ring gumawa ng kawayang parol.

"Tulong tulong lahat po 'yan. Lahat po sila gumagawa para sa pamilya," kuwento ni Bencio sa KBYN.

Dahil bihasa na sa kaniyang ginagawa, marami na siyang naging suki.

Kahit seasonal o tuwing BER months lamang ang karaniwang pagbebenta ng mga kawayang parol, malaking tulong sa bawat pamilyang magpaparol sa Brgy. Aldana ang tradisyong ito.

Sa laki ng tulong ng pagpaparol sa pagtataguyod sa kaniyang pamilya, kahit dama na ni Bencio ang pagod at kahit minsan na ring inatake sa puso ay puspusan pa rin siya sa paggawa.

"Halos dito ko na binuhay 'yung pamilya ko, nakatulong sa amin. Sila naman kahit paano nakapag-aral sila, nakapagpatayo ng maliit na bahay," ani Bencio.

Kilalanin ang iba pa sa mga residente ng Brgy. Elias Aldana kung saan mula sa lolo hanggang sa mga bata ay gumagawa ng mga makukulay na parol dito sa KBYN: Kaagapay ng Bayan kasama si Kabayan Noli de Castro.

