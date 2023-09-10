'My Puhunan: Kaya Mo!': Tinulungan ni Avel Bacudio at ng My Puhunan noon, matagumpay na fashion designer na ngayon!
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 10 2023 11:24 AM | Updated as of Sep 10 2023 11:27 AM
Tagalog news, My Puhunan, My Puhunan Kaya Mo, Karen Davila, Migs Bustos
- /entertainment/09/10/23/kissing-booth-actress-joey-king-marries-director-steven-piet
- /entertainment/09/10/23/regine-velasquez-announces-ticket-prices-to-her-concert
- /video/life/09/10/23/tinitirhang-bahay-noon-pinagkakakitaang-resort-na-ngayon
- /sports/09/10/23/fiba-luka-doncic-creates-history-in-world-cup-ender
- /overseas/09/10/23/the-worst-earthquakes-in-recorded-history