Matagumpay na fashion designer na ngayon sa Sta. Cruz, Laguna si Joemel Calma.

Taong 2014, ipinakilala ng programang "My Puhunan" si Joemel sa sikat na fashion designer na si Avel Bacudio.

"Kung anong natutunan ko, ibibigay ko rin sa kaniya," masayang pagbabahagi ni Avel sa nangangarap noon na si Joemel.

Gamit ang natutunan sa isang batikan, sumugal maging fashion designer sa ibang bansa si Joemel.

Nang makaipon, bumalik siya sa Pilipinas at dito unti-unting binuo ang pangarap.

Siyam na taon makalipas, may bago nang boutique at tahanan si Joemel.

"Stable na 'yung buhay. Natupad ko na 'yung pangarap ko bilang isang fashion designer at siguro gusto ko pa ding tupadin 'yung mas malaking pangarap ko sa mundo ng fashion na siyempre mas makilala pa hindi lang sa Pilipinas kundi internationally," pagbabahagi ni Joemel nang balikan siya ng programang "My Puhunan: Kaya Mo!" ngayong taon.

Ma-inspire sa kaniyang "rags to riches" story dito lamang sa "My Puhunan: Kaya Mo!" kasama sina Karen Davila at Migs Bustos.

