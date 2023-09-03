Watch more on iWantTFC

Gumawa ng ingay ang Pinoy chef na si Ross Magnaye ng Melbourne, Australia nang maging bahagi siya ng 'MasterChef Australia.'

"I think we're the first Filipino restaurant to be on MasterChef and I didn't pressure myself. So, we just made sure that we do what we do and it comes naturally," pagbabahagi niya kay Migs Bustos sa naging pagbisita nito sa Melbourne para sa programang "My Puhunan: Kaya Mo!".

"But then obviously when you go on it, there's a lot of Filipinos that's super proud of you. And after that the effect was phenomenal," dagdag niya.

Taong 2022 nang simulan ni Ross ang kaniyang resto sa Melbourne.

Bago pasukin ang pagnenegosyo, nagtrabaho siya sa iba't ibang restaurant na humubog sa kaniyang galing sa pagluluto.

"I was working in an Italian restaurant in Phuket, working in a six tabula. And I went to Brazil to work in a really good restaurant," dagdag niya.

Kilalanin pa si Ross Magnaye at ang popular niyang kainan sa Melbourne, Australia dito lang sa "My Puhunan: Kaya Mo!" kasama sina Karen Davila at Migs Bustos.

RELATED LINK:

Watch more News on iWantTFC