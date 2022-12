Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — "Idol Philippines" season 2 finalist Bryan Chong joined the "new gen" singers of "ASAP Natin 'To" on Sunday.

Chong sang hits from Air Supply like "The One That You Love" and "Just As I Am".

He performed with JM Yosures, Reiven Umali, Lucas Garcia, and Sam Mangubat.

Erik Santos and Jed Madela joined them as well.

